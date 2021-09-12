Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, after the divorce comes the war for the children

Last May Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green, after almost 10 years of marriage, they said goodbye. And she secretly started there new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, made official via social media in July. By announcing the breakup with Megan, Brian had specified that their three children – Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6 and Noah Shannon, 7 – they would always be their priority: «As far as the family is concerned, what we have built is really beautiful and special. So we decided to make sure we didn’t lose it.

We will always be a united front for children. We will have family vacations ».

A few months later, the “united front” seems to have already turned into a war front. And the triggering cause is precisely the children. Megan Fox accused her ex-husband of using their children to make her look like a bad mother. Absent and disinterested. He did so with a lengthy response to a post posted by the actor on his Instagram page. Post that was immediately removed, but not before it made the rounds of the web and was republished by the Commensbyceleb profile.

The photo shows Brian dressed up for Halloween with the little one Journey. An image that Mum Megan didn’t really like: “Why does Journey have to be in this photo? It is not difficult to cut out our children. Or choose photos in which they are not present. I had a wonderful Halloween day with them yesterday, yet you have seen how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your children. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to show off on Instagram, ”wrote the actress. Adding cutting edge: «Sand so blinded by the desire to make me pass in front of everyone for an absent mother while you are the father of the year, ever present and eternally devoted. You have them with you half the time. Congratulations, you are truly an extraordinary human being! ».

Brian after the ex’s vitriolic comment he deleted the post by replacing it with a photo of only him. But apparently the child management war is upon us. Also because Austin Green’s mood has changed a lot since he announced he wanted to keep family harmony intact. The speed with which the ex-wife moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, as a source revealed People, “it has deeply embittered. It’s hard for him. “

