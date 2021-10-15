Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green alimony from each other after their divorce

The historic Hollywood couple divorced after 15 years of living together, 10 of marriage and three children. From Us Weekly comes a curious detail on the divorce agreement: in addition to the joint custody of the children demanded from him, the two actors have asked for alimony to each other. Who earns the most?

They looked like one of the most beautiful and united couples in Hollywood, but in the Mecca of cinema nothing (or almost) lasts forever, and so Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green they divorced, after ten years of marriage, three children, a first separation in 2015 and a subsequent flashback. The two actors reached the divorce agreement a couple of weeks ago, but only in these days the American tabloid Us Weekly has come into possession of the related documents and revealed some curious information, such as the fact that Green and Fox they asked each other alimony.

Who earns the most?

Loading... Advertisements

It remains to be seen which of the two the judge will agree. The impression is that the highest earnings are those of Fox, which after the success of the Transformers saga seemed to have disappeared a bit (Ninja Turtles aside) but today is very active and has five films in the works (including the dubbing of the animated film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin and the sci-fi Aurora). Green, on the other hand, after his role as David in Beverly Hills 90210, failed to really make it to the cinema and mostly starred in some TV series. After the Beverly Hills revival season of 2019 she participated in the American version of the talent The masked singer.

Green requested joint custody of the children

Brian Austin Green also requested joint legal and physical custody of his ex’s children: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. It seems that relations are still good, as the actor had hinted last May. in one of his radio podcasts: “It sucks when your life changes, when something you are used to changes, that you have been doing for 15 years. I don’t really want Megan and I to disagree, she has been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose her. I will always love her. And I know that she will always love me and that the family that we have built is truly amazing and special“.

Storm on Walter Zenga after the divorce: “The freedom I gave her”. Then he explains: “You don’t understand”

Megan Fox is linked to Machine Gun Kelly

Between the two stars, however, there does not seem to be any hope of a new return together, as happened in 2016, when the news came, like a bolt from the blue, that Fox and Green had reunited and that he was the father of the child the actress was expecting. This time, the situation is very different because she is linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, known on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The actress stated that she and Kelly are “two halves of the same soul“, with all due respect to her ex-husband.