Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green: it’s not over yet

Did you think it was over? But no. He thinks of throwing fuel on the fire of a probable rapprochement. Also because she seems rather taken by his new love. We are talking about Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, one of the most dancer hollywood couples there is. They took themselves, left, took back, made another child and released. All in about ten years. After so many roller coasters, the story certainly could not end in this way, right?

The revelation on Instagram

During a live broadcast from his Instagram account, the former star of Beverly Hills 90210 he spoke words that are difficult to misunderstand. In essence, although the actress is dating the musician Machine Gun Kelly for a few months, he does not rule out in the future to get back with the mother of three of his children.

«Never say never», the philosophy of life of the former idol of teenagers. «I believe that people walk paths in life. Sometimes you do it together, sometimes you take different paths. Megan and I have had an amazing relationship for 15 years. We have three beautiful children. We shared a lot and we spent so many together. Right now our paths are different. She is on the path she feels she has to do to be happy. I am on my way to be happy».

What future for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green?

What the future holds, it is not known. Although Brian hopes with all his heart that «at some point our paths adjust and can continue in parallel. Maybe they won’t be the same path, but that’s fine». After all, he admits, it would be selfish to want that «Megan be happy only with me. We’ve been done this for 15 years. If this story has run its course, then so be it. It is not a failure. It was a very special relationship, and it still is».

It seems clear that, despite the soothing words towards rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Brian Austin Green still has very deep feelings for what will soon be his ex-wife. Who, ever since her new relationship became public knowledge, has not hidden her happiness. Admitting that she is in love with the musician. And denouncing the offenses and insults received on the net.

The last farewell a year ago

As Brian Austin Green recounted in an interview, it was Megan Fox, at the end of last year, who asked him about space. He came home from the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, where she had met Machine Gun Kelly, and was not sure if she wanted to continue her marriage to the actor.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox married in 2010, after six years of engagement. They had three children, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. The latter born after a period of separation of the couple. He also has another son, Kassius, who is already 18 years old, born from the relationship with his colleague Vanessa Marcil.

