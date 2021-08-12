Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, together on the red carpet after five years

There are the reserved stars and then there’s Megan Fox. The actress, 33, arrived with her husband Brian Austin Green 46, at an event in Los Angeles (in favor of the Global Green’s #Fight4theAmazon campaign): an event more unique than rare. The two did not parade together on a red carpet since 2014, for five years.

Meanwhile Megan had filed for divorce from Brian, but then they got back together, canceled the request and had another baby. Now I’m parents of three figli: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5 and Journey, 3. Today the family could not be more united, but the past was not easy.

Megan, one of the most requested stars of the early 2000s, recently said that she had experienced a very dark period. «In 2009, shortly after the release of the film Jennifer’s Body, I had a psychological collapse», explained the actress to Entertainment Tonight, “A problem related not only to that film, but that I had to face Every day of my life, all the time. I found it in each project and with each manufacturer. I have through a moment really dark, it was very hard».

The label of “sexy doll” was really tight, depression so she was always lurking: “I had the fear and the belief that I would be teasing, or that someone would put to shout at me, or that people would have attacked me for the mere fact that I was out and about.” The wedding with Green, in 2010, came after 11 years together, and the birth of the first two children seemed to have made her turn pages but in 2015 the relationship between the two suffered a setback: «It is the classic Hollywood story of two people in two different stages of life and work”.

But Megan wanted to work on herself, on them again. They made it.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Megan Fox, who didn’t know what Beverly Hills 90210 was

READ ALSO

Brian Austin Green’s confession: “Yes, I Tori Spelling had a story”

READ ALSO

Monaco twins sing “happy birthday”