Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who are the new loves of the former couple

To the story of their long relationship, tug-of-war from a lifetime, new characters are being added. A month ago Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green they announced yet another separation. It seems to have happened at the end of last year. But both are already turning their love life around. But who are the new boyfriends?

Megan Fox, her new life

The first to come out into the open was Megan Fox. That – we learned later – for months she began a relationship with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. As confirmed by Brian Austin Green, the two met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass. And it is at the end of the film, again according to the story of the former Beverly Hills 90210, that she would announce how she felt like a better person away from her husband. Hence «a trial separation period». But now it seems definitive. Since the rapper announces on social media that he is in love (even with a song: watch the video here). And the two now exchange outpourings in public regardless of the photographers.

Machine Gun Kelly: story of a rapper

But who is Machine Gun Kelly? His real name is Richard Colson Baker, he is 30 years old and is a Texan from Houston. Although he calls Cleveland home, where he moved with his aunt as a teenager. He began to make himself known on the city circuit, but soon he was noticed by some producers who made him record a record. its popularity grows. And so his “feuds” with other rappers. As with Eminem: accusations and blurted out in the form of songs. as he often tells in his songs, he has a past of heavy drug addiction that has led him even one step away from death.

With his real name, however, he also embarked on an acting career. In addition to the thriller that has just finished shooting with Megan Fox and Bruce Willis, Colson Baker also played Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt (2019 – is on Netflix). He is in the cast of The king of Staten Island (2020), the film directed by Judd Apatow with the comedian Pete Davidson, and Project Power (2020), a Netflix movie with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx. Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter, Casie, born in 2008, who lives with her mother.

Brian Austin Green, angry but not too much

Brian Austin Green admitted that he did not take his wife’s decision well at first. Mother of their three children Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. “I was shocked and I got angry,” he admitted in his podcast … with brian austin green. «But I can’t stay angry because he didn’t ask her to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s how she felt honestly». Also because he too has turned the page. Slowly, as the weekly claims People. As he said, for that matter, «I know that I will always love her and that she will love me forever».

Who is Courteney Stodden, Brian Austin Green’s special friend

The special friendship that Brian Austin Green has been carrying on for a few weeks is with Courtney Stodden. The two were surprised by the paparazzi as they went to buy lunch together. Apparently they met online. They started talking to see if they could collabotate along with a song. A model and singer, Stodden is known to the General American public for having participated in several reality shows. What The American Big Brother. In addition to having married, when she was 16 years old, the 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. She filed for divorce in 2018, which was finalized in 2020.

She accused him of taking advantage of her. That was «a child woman». Determined to pursue a career in the world of music, Courtney also revealed that she had deliberately played a caricatured character for the media, halfway between Anna Nicole Smith and Marilyn Monroe. But who now wants soil «be just myself». Courtney Stodden is one of the best known American testimonials for Peta.

