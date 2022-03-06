Megan Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, enlarge the family

The actress Megan fox and the singer Machine Gun Kelly form one of the most acclaimed couples of Hollywood. They met in 2020, while shooting the movie “Midnight on Switchgrass”.

Since then, they began a romance that grows by leaps and bounds, with public displays of love, presence on red carpets, outings with their friends. kourtney kardashian and Travis Barkerand recently, the 31-year-old’s romantic marriage proposal to Megan, 35.

And while they prepare for the wedding, which will surely take place this year, the lovers decided to enlarge the family with a Bengal kitten named Whiskey.

Was Gun Kelly who introduced the new member of the family through his account Instagram, with very tender images where you can see the puppy yawning, and enjoying cuddles and games, and sleeping next to each other. He accompanied the images with the caption “Welcome Whiskey to the gang.”

In this way, the couple is taking firm steps and is already planning what is presumed to be a great wedding. Apparently, MGK it’s in all the details. To ask her to marry him, the musician took the actress to the place where they met: “Under these branches we fell in love with her and here I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” she said in a post.

Referring to the engagement ring, she explained: “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed this with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (mine) set in two magnetic bands of thorns. that unite them, like two halves of a soul, forming that dark heart that is our love”.

Their great exposure and the eccentricity of the duo -in their engagement they claim to have drunk their partner’s blood- mean that Megan and Machine are always on everyone’s lips. The expectation is now set on what the wedding party will be like, and on the outfit that the actress and model will wear, bearer of a unique beauty and an unbeatable style.

As for whether they plan to have children, nothing is known yet. Megan She is already the mother of three children, Bodhi Ransom Green, Journey River Green, Noah Shannon Green, from her marriage to Brian AustinGreenwith whom she was married for a decade and recently signed the divorce.