Megan Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, enlarge the family

James 17 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 45 Views

The actress Megan fox and the singer Machine Gun Kelly form one of the most acclaimed couples of Hollywood. They met in 2020, while shooting the movie “Midnight on Switchgrass”.

Since then, they began a romance that grows by leaps and bounds, with public displays of love, presence on red carpets, outings with their friends. kourtney kardashian and Travis Barkerand recently, the 31-year-old’s romantic marriage proposal to Megan, 35.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis raise money for refugees from Ukraine

There are many public figures who have reacted in recent days to the invasion of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved