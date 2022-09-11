Fox is one of the most recognized stars in the world of celebrities, and not precisely because he has an extensive film career, but because he has managed to penetrate the Hollywood agenda thanks to his appearance in Transformers and, recently, for his relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

September 10, 2022 4:47 p.m.

Megan fox has a strict diet consisting of five meals, three main and small and two snacks that are divided between breakfast and lunch, and between lunch and dinner or after dinner.

Megan Fox and her favorite food in the whole world.

pure organic food, almost zero carbohydrates, lean proteins and above all chicken or fish is what the actress prefers to feed herself during her days. However, there is one dish that she loves that is actually very healthy too.

The sushi it’s one of those foods you love Fox and that he prefers to anything else, one that could also have a little more flavor than his strict meals, and the best thing is that as everyone knows, there is an enormous variety of sushi.

This dish originally from Japan, is usually prepared with rice that is placed in a special seaweed sheet, filled with various elements that can be Salmon, shrimp, avocado, fishamong others, and that can be served cold or cooked, called tempura.

This information was provided by the boyfriend of the actress and model, Machine Gun Kelly in an interview reviewed by the It This medium, in which the actor himself confessed that he prefers cheeseburgers before anything else.