Megan Fox and her fiancé have a ritual of drinking each other’s blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink their own blood 1:12

(CNN) — Megan Fox wants to clarify what people think about her and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after they opened up about drinking each other’s blood.



“I guess drinking each other’s blood might confuse people or that people are picturing us with a goblet and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” she told Glamor UK. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Fox appears on the cover of the magazine’s April issue and said that he likes astrology, metaphysical practices, meditations, as well as new and full moon practices.

When she and Kelly do a blood ritual, she said, for her “it’s a ritual or it’s used for a reason.”

“And it’s a controlled thing like, ‘We’re going to spill a few drops of blood and everyone drinks it,'” Fox said. , ‘Take my soul'”.

The couple is friends with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, but Fox said they don’t date as much as people might imagine.

“They’re magnetic,” he said of the couple. “So no one engages with them too much, because they’re stuck together.”

In addition, between the two couples there are quite a few children. Fox joked that doesn’t leave much time for double dates.

Fox became emotional during the interview talking about her three children and how she talked to them about gender identity, since her oldest son, Noah, started wearing dresses when he was two years old, she said.

According to Fox, “She bought a bunch of books that were about this stuff and were about the whole spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender kids.”

“Some of the books are just about how you can be a guy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothes however you want. And that doesn’t have to have anything to do with your sexuality,” she said. “So ever since they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that no one feels weird or strange or different.”

Fox said she keeps her children off social media, which she finds “sinister,” though she acknowledged that she herself has accounts that someone else runs for her.