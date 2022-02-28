Megan Fox and her fiancé’s wedding seems to be in trouble

the fiancé of Megan foxMachine Gun Kelly has shared that They have had problems in the planning of your wedding ceremonybecause so far they do not find the right place to do it.

Machine has said that they are both looking for a space that is or represents a red riverand also have gothic elementsand not finding him their wedding preparations have been delayed.

The interpreter of the song “Forget me too”, has said that they must find or send to build the space they want to be able to move forwardwhich will be difficult, he added that what he most wants is for the space to match with his “artistic vision”.

Megan Fox has confessed the strong love she feels for her fiancé

The actress has confessed the strong love she feels for her fiancé



Without anyone waiting for him Megan fox shared on his instagram account the moment in which Machine he asked her to be his wifeshe accompanied the post with a long dedicationwhich revealed the particular love that he feels for him, he wrote:

“And just like in every life before this one, and like every life that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

In the interview offered by the singer, told about the details that had the engagement ringsadded that they are created with gems which are related to the dates of their births, said:

“That come together like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love”

How old is Megan Fox?

How old is Megan Fox?



The actress Megan Denise Foxbetter known as Megan foxat the moment he is 35 years oldwas born on May 16, 1986, in Tennessee, United States.

On The Truth News We also inform you that Megan Fox’s engagement ring has thorns so that it hurts if she wants to take it out.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.