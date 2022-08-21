Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Share Hot Photos and Tease Possible OnlyFans Collaboration

It seems that more and more celebrities are considering joining OnlyFans these days and Megan fox and her friend kourtney kardashian they could be the last to do so.

Speculation arises after Megan and Kourtney will leave a couple of very compromising behind-the-scenes photos of a SKIMS session on Instagramwhich showed them wearing black lingerie that exposed their skin and being suggestively intimate.

However, in addition to showing off her physical beauty, she also left open the possibility of creating an OnlyFans account together and they were immediately praised by their fans who urged them to join the site known for its explicit content.

“BTS from my SKIMS shoot with Kourtney,” Fox wrote, adding: “Should we start an OnlyFans?”

“These photos just added 10 years to my life”, “Don’t threaten us with having a good time”, “It would be the hottest”, some netizens pointed out in the comments.

After Fox dropped the snaps, Kourtney, for her part, was quick to leave a comment about the same thing she wrote: “We’re so cute,” but she didn’t acknowledge the OnlyFans option together.

It should be noted that the images are from a session that was originally released in April 2021.

Kourtney and Megan have become close since Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, and Megan’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, are good friends. In fact, Megan and MGK attended the couple nicknamed Kravis’ very intimate wedding in Italy last May.

