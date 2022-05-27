Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, a love without ages or prejudices

Out there they say that love has no age and in the end it shouldn’t have, or so says Megan Fox who is older than her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, four years. A short difference compared to others that are seen both in Hollywood and in the world.

It may be a social concept that the man should be older than the woman or similar issues that make the couple stand out. Something that does not happen when the case is the other way around. For example, celebrities like Michael Douglas or Leonardo DiCaprio have relationships with quite marked differences.

Faced with this issue, the protagonist of the Transformers movies, expressed that “We would have been together in high school. It’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”. In addition, he added that: “Four years? Go to f*ck.”

The beautiful actress added, through an example with a famous movie star, the annoyance that this situation causes her. “No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger than him.”

In her statements, Fox spoke of the pressure to which women are exposed in the seventh art industry and in the world in general since she is a few years older than her partner is a controversial issue. It should be noted that she is 35 and he is 31.

Regarding his specific case, he explained that “He’s lived like he’s 19 all his life, but he’s not 19.” This in reference to the fact that MGK is a star and has gone through complex moments in his eccentric life and his well-known addictions.

an eccentric love

A conventional love does not exist in the lives of Megan and Kelly, who is actually called Colson Baker. In fact, their mediatic and at the same time mysterious relationship has turned them into everything or a reference for a peculiar way of loving and showing it.

Despite sharing photos, some writings on social networks, strong declarations and appearing together at events, the truth is that there is a whole world behind the relationship of these celebrities.

For example, lovers make spiritual retreats, travel to paradisiacal places and live in their own way. Among the unconventional things that have been known have been that the actor also carries a drop of her blood with him, or that the couple consumes blood as a way to show their feelings.