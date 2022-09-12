Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Apparently Shut Down Split Speculation

ads

On September 11, Megan Fox posted a trio of Instagram photos taken during Beyoncé’s big 41st birthday party. “The theme was disco on wheels,” she revealed in her caption, and the outfit she chose seemed to be inspired by a disco ball: a bikini top embellished with tiny mirrored mosaics and sparkly shorts. She completed her ensemble with white leg warmers, sparkly tights, and silver platform heels. In one image, Fox had his legs on a seated Machine Gun Kelly, who was sporting a pair of iridescent purple pants and a half-white, half-purple fur coat. “Still amazed that the two most attractive people on the planet ended up together,” read one fan’s response to the Fox post. “This is going to be everyone’s Halloween costume this year,” another commenter predicted.

Days before the party, a source told ET, “As of now, Megan and MGK are doing great, regardless of breakup speculation.” The source explained that the couple has not been seen as much because they are busy with their children and their careers. They reportedly still plan on getting married one day, and Queen Bey’s birthday party provided some great inspiration for the guest list. According to the Daily Mail, other celebrity attendees included Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Drake, Zendaya and Lizzo. It seems that Kelly’s best friend, Travis Barker, missed the Bel-Air event because he and Kourtney Kardashian were in New York for Fashion Week.