Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are all over the place in their pajamas on TikTok

The first Christmas together is a really important event and to celebrate it worthily you need to do something special to make it unforgettable. Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly, officially a couple since last summer, they have entrusted the memories of their parties to TikTok but the video they shot for the social network did not succeed as they imagined. The actress and the rapper, both dressed up with red hat and pajamas, they broke the toy they were recording with but the video was still appreciated by users on the net who shared it more than 10,000 times. Could the look of the two lovers be the real strong point of the social content?

The viral video of the couple in pajamas

The TikTok with the “Social fail” by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, shared by the famous couple now after Christmas, arrived as an unexpected gift for the fans of the two boyfriends as well as for fans of overseas gossip. Megan Fox and MGK, who in recent months have accustomed fans and photographers to public releases and posed shots, now let themselves be overwhelmed by the excitement of the holidays by showing to followers their domestic side, no less fun and quirky than that shown on official occasions.

As the 31-year-old rapper breaks the toy he was fumbling with in the foreground, Megan in the background shakes her head at her fiance’s feats. But fans cannot fail to notice, in addition to the large Christmas tree full of decorations and lights, the style of the couple in pajamas: red and with the edge of feathers for the gorgeous actress, dark and super classic for the musician. For both, the same hat: red with fur trim, like a real Santa Claus.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox among the most talked about couples of 2021

Even without the hype about TikTok, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would still have been the undisputed stars of end-of-year social media and online magazines. In these weeks, traditionally occupied by charts of all kinds, the star couple often appears at the top of the lists most prominent characters of 2021.

This year, which saw love blossom amidst the breathtaking beauty of Jennifer’s Body and the singer from Huston, was full of unforgettable moments for the new couple, at the center of the media discussion for the transgressiveness in attitudes and looks. Unforgettable super sexy clothes by Megan Fox who, after the separation from Brian Austin Green, has appeared more and more often with transparent clothes on the verge of transgression. Memorable, then, also the photoshoot with the hot double kiss together with another super discussed couple of this year, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker.