Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are already talking about starting a family

At the beginning of the year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement, a news that did not surprise us, since the rumors had been circulating on social networks for several weeks (although we were quite amazed by the statements they made later in the who said they drank each other’s blood). Extravagances aside, the truth is that the couple is going through one of their best moments, and things are going so well that even They consider having children together.

A close source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about where the couple is today. She said Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are already talking about “starting a family one day.” The couple has already finished planning their wedding (ceremony that, by the way, we do not have many details) and now they are ready to take the next step.

“Megan and MGK practically They have finished planning the wedding. They are both on the same page, which has made things easier for them, but Megan is taking care of everything and has the final say on what does and does not happen,” the source explained. “They are very excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete happiness and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They already have children, albeit separately. The rapper has a 13-year-old daughter named Casie from a previous relationship. For her part, the actress is the mother of three children with Brian Austin Green: Noah, nine years old, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five. Will they announce to us soon that they are expecting their first child together? Knowing them, nothing would surprise us.

