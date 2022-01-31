Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on vacation on Lake Como

After attending the Milan fashion week on the occasion of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have seen fit to stay a little longer in Italy, where they spent a short holiday on Lake Como.

To reveal it this time were not the paparazzi but the actress of Transformers, who, on her Instagram profile, shared with her followers some shots of her walking through the streets of Bellagio, where Megan and Gun Kelly also took a boat ride. Although they are two very popular characters, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have decided to live their mini-vacation in Italy like two normal tourists, walking nonchalantly among the most characteristic villages overlooking Lake Como.

Despite the allure of apparent normality, it goes without saying that the ex-wife of Brian Austin Green (with whom he had three children) and boyfriend Machine (whose real name is Colson Baker) love tranquility and spontaneity but also luxury and well-being. In fact, it is no coincidence that the couple stopped in Brienno at the gourmet restaurant Crotto dei Platani where, in front of a good glass of wine and some typical dishes of the area, the 35-year-old actress and the 31-year-old musician celebrated their official engagement (sealed from a wonderful ring made by the musician for the partner), which took place a few days earlier with a super romantic marriage proposal that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared with their followers via Instagram.

Fox and Kelly met while filming the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020 and between them it was immediately love at first sight. The actress appeared in the “Bloody Valentine” music video, where the chemistry between her and Gun Kelly was immediately evident. And so, almost two years after their first meeting, Megan and Machine are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

