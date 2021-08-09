Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are together. Foto social officializes the relationship

Rome, 29 July 2020 – Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they formalize the relationship with the first photo on Instagram. The American actress and model, linked for ten years, to her colleague Brian Austin Green, the mythical David Silver of the cult tv show of the nineties ‘Beverly Hills 90210‘, has a new love: Machine Guy Kelly, the 30-year-old Texan rapper who responds to the name of Colson Baker. It was precisely the blonde who published, on his Instagram profile, a selfies in the company of the 34-year-old blackberry. A black and white shot in which they hold their arms around each other and make the tongue. All accompanied by a sweet dedication: “I waited forever to find you again…“.

In recent days the couple had told in a joint interview how love broke out on the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass‘, the thriller in which Megan Fox plays an FBI agent along with Bruce Willis and where the rapper also plays a part. During the filming, which took place in recent months in Puerto Rico, the spark between the actress and the artist has started, practically a lightning strike. “In the exact second when I was in a room with him, I said hello to him and looked him in the eye, I knew it was what I call a twin flame. We are two halves of the same soul”, she said.









Last May, it was her ex-husband Brian Austin Green who announced the separation after ten years of marriage and three children (Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3), explaining that the two remained on good terms. Machine Gun Kelly also has a daughter, Casie, 12, who lives with her mother Emma Cannon.

After the filming of the film, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly never left each other so much that the star of ‘Transformers’ took part in the sexy clip of the rapper’s last song. The couple never hid and, in fact, was paparazzi hand in hand as they walked out of a bar in Los Angeles and then exchanged a French kiss. Now the official with a social snap that immediately made the rounds of the web.