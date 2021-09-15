Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are together: the first social photo

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly they are officially a couple. After weeks of indicrezioni, here is the “confirmation” comes via Instagram, where the rapper Colson Baker has published the first photo together. A selfie in front of the mirror, complete with an accompanying romantic caption: “I’ve waited forever to find you again.” So now the actress, 34, and the rapper, 30, are Instagram official!

Megan before the lockdown was in Puerto Rico to shoot, alongside the rapper, the film “Midnight in the Switchgrass“, then participated in the sexy clip of his last song. We’ve seen them come out ever since hand in hand from a Los Angeles bar and then swap a passionate kiss. Meanwhile the star of Transformers announced the separation from her husband Brian Austin Green. After three children (Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7) and 10 years of marriage.



A few days ago the new couple also made it known that it was love at first sight: “In the exact second I was in a room with him, I said hello and looked into his eyes, I knew it was what I call a twin flame. We are two halves of the same soul“. The premises seem excellent.



