Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly become real-life Barbie and Ken

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are probably the sexiest couple of the moment. Since they started dating in 2020, the couple have been in the spotlight for their red carpet appearances, including for the news about exchanging blood when they got engaged and for the elaborate marriage proposal filmed under a Banyan tree. However, their matching Couple Style, which is always a show, also deserves recognition.

Now that the first photos of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie dressed as dolls for the set of the remake of the Barbie movie have been revealed, it seems that they have not been the only ones to wear the color pink while looking extra cool.

At the premiere of the new documentary of the musician Machine Gun Kelly, Life In Pink, in New York City, the couple decanted eye-catching looks like Barbie and Ken in their own version. Megan Fox, 35, opted for an exaggeratedly skintight minidress by Nensi Dojaka (as she usually does) and matching pink strappy sandals.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, rocked a pink and blue spiked textured crop top by Chet Lo, white tailored pants with silver chain details, white high-top sneakers, and as always, her sparkly accessories. jewelry that can never miss. For optimal effect, they dyed their hair different shades of pink and couldn’t look better.

Nensi Dojaka.Photo: Courtesy The Own Studio.Photo: Courtesy

Do you feel daring? Why not make a splash with your partner in an equally extravagant outfit? If you don’t dare to do it now, you can have Megan and Machine as an example for your next Halloween costume. Even better if the pieces are from brilliant emerging designers.

Ancuta Sarca X Nike.Photo: Courtesy Manolo Blahnik.Photo: Courtesy

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.