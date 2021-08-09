Megan Fox confirms relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly after announcing the end of her marriage to Brian Austin Green last May

Just a month after the end of her marriage to Brian Austin Green, with whom he had three children, Megan Fox confirms the rumors about a new relationship with the thirty-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Yesterday, after being seen by the hand around in Los Angeles, the singer confirmed their relationship on Twitter, posting the song Bloody Valentine, and writing «I’m calling you my girlfriend».

Other than “It’s just friendship” as her ex-husband Brian Austin Green had said commenting on the divorce, which however seems to have been peaceful and without grudges.

The two met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass and rumors about an alleged relationship had begun a month ago, when they had been seen together in his car in Los Angeles.

In the video Bloody Valentine, where the star is Megan Fox, there seems to be a lot of chemistry between the two.

Now, it seems that the new couple has decided to come out into the open.