Entertainment

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly could have broken up

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

08/15/2022 at 12:26

EST


The relationship could have broken up recently

There is no convincing evidence about it, but his fans say so

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) maintain a very peculiar courtship. So far they have given many reasons to talk about their relationship and make headlines: they drink their own blood, suicide attempts. The controversy is served. The problem is that now it seems that the relationship has finally broken.

The relationship has already gone through tense moments in the past. In fact, on a red carpet MGK tried to kiss Mega Fox and this he dodged annoyingly. Instead, there are now reports that could suggest the breakup is official, with HitC claiming in their “Celebrity Breakup Watch” post that MGK has long since disappeared from social media, while Megan Fox is still active and apparently alone.

This does not show that they have broken up, but it does show that they could be taking time. Fox hasn’t spoken about him publicly since the MGK documentary premiered. Still, Kelly is on tour (along with Travis Barker) so maybe he’s just too busy.

Both seem to have a certain comfort in the instability marked by the relationship itself. However, this tenuous balance could break and fragment separating one of the couples that most passionate young people of the moment.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirms the huge decision he imposed!

48 seconds ago

The best of my weddings: the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore movie that made them the best romantic comedy duo | CHEKA

6 mins ago

What car did Cristiano Ronaldo drive at 18?

6 mins ago

The tops and flops of the second day of Ligue 1

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button