Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dress Identical at Every Event

Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly They are news not only because of their strong statements in the media where they claim to have rituals in which each one drinks the other’s blood, but also because of their evident passion for fashion. They are both fans of matching looksthe practice of dressing identical or putting together complementary costumes, designed under the same concept.

I also read: Kylie Jenner dressed her daughter Stormi in a tight white dress and criticism exploded

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly choose the matching outfits

The red carpet of Billboard Music Awards It housed the best personalities in the world of entertainment. Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly gave the present with incredible outfits total black combined. She chose to wear a designer Davi Koma black dresswith playful openings at the neckline and skirt and silver flower-shaped decorations on the sleeves.

The musician was one of the most played in the event with a black shirt with silver appliqués and shiny stonesto which he added a short suit jacket and pants, both adorned with silver metallic spikes. As for footwear, he wore black pointed toe bootsalso with details of silver studs.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, in black and silver. (Photo: EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER).

for the movie premiere good mourning in West Hollywood, California; The couple dressed in pink tones. Megan chose to wear a dress strapless sparkly, sweetheart neckline, bodycon, with a large slit on the left leg. He combined the garment with some colored heeled sandals naked.

Gun Kelly chose a much more played and striking bet. True to form, he wore a set of 3-piece suit in fuchsia with rose print: T-shirt, double breasted jacket Y skinny pants. He crowned the look with some black and white loafer shoes.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed in matching pink tones. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni). For: REUTERS

In it after party of the parade of Dolce and Gabbana in Milan, Megan and Gun Kelly once again set the style and set the trend. The couple surprised with an extravagant look total black: she used a leatherette “lace up” trousers which combined with a bodysuit lace with see-through Y silver accessories. The musician brought a set of black pantsuit with holographic glitter appliqués and some silver boots also with glitter.

Megan Fox wore lace up pants at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show after party in Milan. (Photo: Dolce & Gabbana)

Megan Fox cut a catsuit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly before the Billboards

Passionate as they alone, Megan fox He was once again the protagonist of a fashion accident. Through an Instagram post, the protagonist of transformers shared photos of one of his outfits in the night of Billboard Awards and a snippet of the talk he had with his wardrobe stylist where he confesses to cutting a catsuit to be able to have sex with your partner.

The post that Megan Fox shared where she said that she cut a piece of clothing to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly. (Photo: Instagram/@meganfox)

Although he did not say when it was, it is assumed, from his testimony, that Fox had relations with his partner sometime in the run-up to the music awards.

“Was this blue suit expensive? Because we punched a hole in his crotch so we could have sex,” Fox told her costume designer Maeve Reilly. The garment was a very tight catsuit and impossible to get out quickly. “I hate you”replied his collaborator, along with three laughing emojis. “I’m going to fix it”he added.

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.