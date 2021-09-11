Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, duo debut on the red carpet

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly made their duo debut on the red carpet of the 2020 American Music Awards. It was the actress, 34, who presented the Texan rapper, 30, who sang two songs together with Travis Barker: «Once in a lifetime magic can happenMegan said. “But the next artist has fascinated us all since his debut in 2012”.

The actress had the new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly made official, via social media, last July. Only three months later having said goodbye to Brian Austin Green, with whom she was married for ten years and with whom she had three children: Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 8.

Last May, announcing the breakup with Megan, Brian had specified that the children they would always be their priority: «As far as the family is concerned, what we have built is really beautiful and special. So we decided to make sure we didn’t lose it. We will always be a united front for our children. We will have family vacations ». The “united front” began to crumble as soon as Megan’s relationship with the young rapper emerged. When the ex-wife, in August, published a photo with the new boyfriend accompanied by the caption “A terribly boy nice. My heart is yours“, Austin Green replied sharply: «Guys terribly beautiful», He wrote posting photos of his four children (Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, as well as Kassius, 18, from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil). “My heart is theirs.”

The speed with which Megan moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, as a source revealed People, “it has deeply embittered. It’s hard for him. ” And perhaps it is even more so now that the actress and rapper made their duo debut on the red carpet of the American Music Awards.

