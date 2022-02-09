MGK and Megan Fox got engaged a year and a half after their relationship began. The singer designed the ring: it is a symbol of the “dark heart that is our love”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged just a year and a half after they were dating.

The actress, 35, broke the news to her fans by sharing a video of the Machine Gun Kelly proposal on her Instagram profile, explaining that it all happened on Tuesday 11 January.

The caption reads:

“We were unaware of the pain we would go through together in such a short and hectic period. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, so drunk with love. Karma also says so ».

“Somehow a year and a half later, after going through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. And just like in every life before this, and as in every life to follow, I said yes“.

(Continue below the photo)

Machine Gun Kelly also shared the news on her Instagram profile, posting a video of the engagement ring given to Megan Fox.

Kelly, 31, designed and created the ring with British jewelry designer Webster, choosing for the «emerald (her birthstone) and diamond (my birthstone)set on two magnetic bands of thorns that unite like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love ».

The two met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass And have been dating since March 2022.

**Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirm they are dating (one month after divorce from Brian Austin Green) **

From the beginning, the couple’s relationship was fueled by passion – their public declarations of love and displays of affection made the couple a favorite of the paparazzi.

This is about the first marriage for Machine Gun Kellywho has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Megan Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green for 11 years. Together they have three children.