Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get married

For a star marriage that ends, here’s another one that is about to begin. While we are still recovering from the shock of the breakup between Jason Momoa And Lisa Monet, here is “another much happier news: Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly they are getting married!

The announcement was made by the two through their popular profiles Instagram. Megan Fox shared the video of the very romantic moment of the proposal. Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, knelt down to make the big proposal, how tender, and she said yes.

In the caption accompanying the sweet scene, Megan writes: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree, we asked for magic. We were unaware of the pain we would go through together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And from karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after going through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just like in every life before this, and as in every life that will follow, I said yes. And then we drank the blood each other“.

Machine Gun Kelly instead she shared the details of the ring with which he made the proposal, which features an emerald and a diamond in a magnetic connecting band. The singer, rapper and actor explains: “I know tradition is a ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster so that they were two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone), set on two magnetic bands of thorns that come together as two halves of the same soul that forms the dark heart that is our love . 11-1-2022“.

Here is the video of the marriage proposal.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly formalized their relationship in June 2020. At the time, she was fresh from separation from ex-husband. Brian Austin Green, with whom she was married through thick and thin since 2010 and with whom she had 3 children: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom And Journey River Green.

Machine Gun Kelly instead had a daughter named Casie, born in 2009 from a previous relationship. Now the two are ready to put together a family of their own. When is the wedding?

We just have to wait for their next announcement. On Instagram, of course.

ph: getty images