Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged (and drank blood to seal the union)

Wedding in sight for Megan Fox: the actress will say “yes” a Machine Gun Kelly, alias Colson Baker, with whom he has been partnering for just over a year. They themselves announced the engagement, posting a short video full of emotions.

“We were unaware of the pain we would go through together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And from karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after going through hell together, and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just like in every life before this, and as in every life to follow, I said yes… And then we drank each other’s blood ».

The groom-to-be responded with another video with a focus on the ring given to Megan spigando which he himself designed it. “I designed it together with Stephen Webster (British designer, ed) », Wrote the musician. There are two stones. “The emerald, his birthstone, and the diamond, my birthstone, set on two magnetic bands of thorns that unite like two halves of the same soul to form the dark heart that is our love ».

A love full of symbols and rites of their own, including that of blood; Machine Gun Kelly, by the way, also wears a pendant around her neck with Megan’s, as did Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie. All that remains is to wait for the wedding date, still top secret.

For Fox it will be the second marriage after the one with Brian Austin Green, with whom she was married from 2010 to 2021, for Machine, who at the end of that union had her part, the first. Hoping that karma is kind.