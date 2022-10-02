Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have 1 drastic difference: in height, not age

Ever since Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got together, the public has had a lot to say about their relationship. It also doesn’t help that the two share a lot of information about their private moments. The couple have dealt with their fair share of trolls who have criticized them for everything, including their age difference. Fox and MGK have a drastic difference: in height, not in age.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met at work

Months after splitting from her husband of more than ten years, Fox revealed that she had found love with none other than Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Fox and Kelly met in 2020 while filming the indie thriller Midnight on Switchgrass.

Rumors of a relationship began to swirl when they were photographed having takeout. The news came after it was reported that she and her husband, Brian Austin Green, have been quarantined separately. Greene confirmed days after the Pap smear photos surfaced, noting that he and the Jennifer’s body The star had broken up in 2019.

Later that month, Kelly released the music video for her song. bloody valentine, featuring Fox as the singer’s domineering girlfriend. Her chemistry in the video led many to believe that they were in fact dating.

In June, Us Weekly broke the news that the couple was officially together and became Instagram official a month later. In early 2021, rumors of her engagement plans began to surface, but Fox maintained that she wasn’t ready for it. In January 2022, MGK proposed to the actor under a banyan tree.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a drastic height difference

(L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Fox and Kelly have received a lot of criticism due to the nature of their relationship, some of which stems from their age difference. Fox was born on May 16, 1986, making her 36 years old in 2022. Kelly, for her part, was born in 1990 and turned 32 on April 22, 2022.

Fox told InStyle in 2021 that she received a lot of flak for her age difference, saying, “She’s four years younger than me and people want to act like she’s dating a younger man.” Fox called the controversy “ridiculous” and “archaic.”

Their age difference is small, but the same can’t be said for Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and their height disparity. Looking at the couple standing side by side is enough to tell you that there is a big difference between them. According to Celebheights, Fox is 5’4″ while her fiancé towers over her at 6’4″. Fox talked about her height difference while she was promoting Midnight on Switchgrass.

Fox recalled a scene where his character in the movie has to fight and dominate his character. She said: “He is much bigger than me. He’s like seven feet tall and I’m petite, so this isn’t something that’s going to happen in real life.”

The couple has been the subject of criticism for a while.

Fox and Kelly’s romance isn’t for everyone. The pair have an intense relationship that most people have said turns them off. Fox told Glamor that she and Kelly frequently consume each other’s blood “for ritual purposes.”

Fox clarified that the amount of blood that she and Kelly consume is not enough to make them sick. She also said that her fiancé is often enthusiastic about her “ritual” and says, “He is willing to open his chest with a broken glass and say, ‘Take my soul.'”

Fox also told E! News that he asked the rapper if his mother breastfed him because she wanted to get to know him better and because he “has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament.” Additionally, fans criticized the couple when MGK revealed that she proposed to him with a ring that hurts when Fox tries to take it off.

