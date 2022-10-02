Entertainment

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have 1 drastic difference: in height, not age

Ever since Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got together, the public has had a lot to say about their relationship. It also doesn’t help that the two share a lot of information about their private moments. The couple have dealt with their fair share of trolls who have criticized them for everything, including their age difference. Fox and MGK have a drastic difference: in height, not in age.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met at work

Months after splitting from her husband of more than ten years, Fox revealed that she had found love with none other than Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Fox and Kelly met in 2020 while filming the indie thriller Midnight on Switchgrass.

