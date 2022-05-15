Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a date in Las Vegas before the Billboard

Machine Gun Kelly He is preparing for his participation in the 2022 Billboard Awards that will take place on May 15, 2022. He is already in Las Vegas with his girlfriend, the beautiful actress Megan Fox.

The controversial couple, who by the way have been engaged since January 2022, went out at night on a romantic date where they could enjoy the day before the ceremony. They were seen around Resort World on Friday night, May 13.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly wore a long red Misfits t-shirt with faded long sleeves, matching red pants, and white sneakers. For her part, Megan Fox wore a black minidress with a plunging neckline, wide straps and a wide belt. To complement, she wore thigh-high boots.

Megan Fox and Machin Gun Kelly

Of course, the couple attracts a lot of attention and the paparazzi follow them at every step they take. They had a group of men as security but still those present at the scene were able to see them in person.

The musician will participate in the 2022 Billboard Awards next Sunday, May 15, replacing the Red Hot Chili Peppers who had to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The American band announced its cancellation through a Twitter post without giving much information about the reasons.