Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Italy for their first public appearance as betrothed

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly they came to visit us in our country, for what is their first public appearance since they were there officially engaged.

They arrived in Milan for Men’s Fashion Week, in which the designers are presenting the Fall-Winter 2022-23 collections. Colson Baker (MGK’s real name) was invited by Dolce & Gabbana: he opened the show with a musical performance and “closed by going on the catwalk with a customized white suit covered with pearls and studs. You can see it in a model version here, on the D&G Instagram account.

Megan Fox also attended the fashion event sporting a look in black, made of lace, laces and leather. You can see photos here, on a Twitter fan account.

Here, again on Twitter, you can find the images instead of the 31-year-old singer and 35-year-old actress upon their arrival in Italy. They also made a trip to Lake Como, to have lunch at Crotto dei Platani: the restaurant has posted a photo that you can look at here on Instagram.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV VMAs – getty images

Machine Gun Kelly asked for Megan Fox’s hand last week in Puerto Rico, the place where they fell in love thanks to the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. They made their report public in June 2020.

ph: getty images