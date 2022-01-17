Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, in Milan the first red carpet as a betrothed

Hand in hand, in front of the photographers’ flashes. Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly were guests of the fashion show of Dolce & Gabbana, to Milan, thus marking theirs first official release as betrothed. A few days ago, in fact, the singer – at the registry office Colson Baker – knelt in front of the actress and he asked for her hand, giving her a ring designed by him, with diamonds and emeralds to form a heart.

On the other hand the two do fixed couple from July 2020 and complicity has always seemed very strong. So much so that, on the occasion of the marriage proposal, the two revealed of drinking your partner’s blood: “At first we couldn’t imagine the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us in this period of time, like this short and hectic. But we were intoxicated from love and karmaShe wrote.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“After through hell together and having laughed more than I ever did, he asked me to marry himAdded Megan, even posting video. “And just as in every life before this, and as in every life to follow, I answered Yes“. The boyfriend replied with a focus on the ring: «The stones are set between two magnetic bands of thorns, to form the dark heart which is our love “.

Here they are today in love and smiling on the red carpets of the Fashion Week Milan: he has even paraded first with a complete with immaculate silk consisting of sparkling double-breasted and pointed toe shoes in white patent leather, then with a black dress covered with sequins give it a little punk appeal. Admiring it from the front row, with a put laces and lace, Megan was sticking out, who also enjoyed it the exhibition of the future husband.

Then, closed the chapter professionaland, the lovebirds have given themselves away a moment of relaxation on Lake Como, at the restaurant Crotto dei Platani: it was precisely the well-known local, overlooking the banks of Brienno, to post on Instagram a shot of the couple in the company of the owner. Dress in clear, hugging and coordinated: ready for the altar.