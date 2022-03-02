Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly increase the family with a kitten

The couple formed by actress Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly It is one of the most established in Hollywood. They met in March 2020, during the filming of ‘Midnight at Switchgrass’, a film in which he acknowledged having participated to be close to her, and since then they have not stopped showing her love to the whole world. The two years that they have been together have become pop culture history, thanks to the moments they have given us, such as their posing together on different red carpets at events, four dates with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker or the original request with which they surprised us earlier this year. So the next step in the relationship is clear: a wedding that we hope will arrive throughout 2022, although before have decided to increase the family.

Not with children, eye. Megan is already a mother of three, the fruit of her decade-long marriage to Brian Austin Green, but to a beautiful kitten who has stolen our hearts. They have named him whiskey (very much in keeping with the couple’s gothic grunge style) and he is a Bengali male of just a few months. The artist has been in charge of presenting it in society with some tender images.

Swipe left to see Whiskey yawning, Whiskey with his parents, Whiskey taking a selfie with Machine Gun Kelly, Whiskey sleeping… Can we already proclaim him the prettiest cat in the ‘celeb’ universe? We are sure that we will have many more snapshots of the new member of the ‘gang’ and that he will even have a leading role in the wedding that the guitarist and Megan Fox are already preparing.

