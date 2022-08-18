Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly more united than ever, deny breakup

Megan Fox and Machie Gun Kelly they have no problems in their relationship, the couple is still together and looking to the future.

“Everything is fine between them. No worries in heaven,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly in exclusive. “Fans like to speculate, but they are still very close. They really are two peas in a pod and when they spend time together, they are truly inseparable.”

Source confirms that Megan Fox and MGK are planning their wedding

The source adds: “They are in the process of planning their wedding. They could get married at the end of this year or early next year.”

Kellywhose real name is Colson Baker, seemingly dispelled any breakup rumors on Saturday, August 13 at a concert in his hometown of Cleveland. “I talked to my wife before I went onstage tonight,” said the rocker from “bloody-valentine“, 32, to fans between songs, referring to Fox, 36. “She said: ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you like to be. Do not think about anything, you do not have to prove anything to anyone. They all came to see you, so give them the best performance of their lives.

We confirmed the couple’s romance in June 2020 after they hooked up while filming for Midnight in the Switchgrass. the body of Jenniferthe actress, left with the musician shortly after their separation from brian austinwith whom he shares Noahof 9, Bodhi8 and Journey6. The exes reached a divorce agreement in February.

The Ohio native popped the question a month earlier, giving his love a ring that included thorns on the band so it would hurt if Fox he took it off. “I know tradition is a ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster so that there were two: emerald (her birthstone) and diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul forming darkness. heart that is our love”, explained Kelly through her Instagram stories at the time.

Fox, for his part, was also enthusiastic about the proposal on social networks. “In July 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic… Somewhere, a year and a half later, after spending hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.” l”. wrote the actress transformers via Instagram.

He concluded: “And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives after, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.

Given his upcoming nuptials, Kelly revealed in The Late Late Show with James Corden in February that he needed a certain condition to be met before setting a date.

“When they can build me, like a red river with gothic style, the location is difficult, I try to find a place that fits my [visin] artistic”, joked the actor of Beyond the Lights.