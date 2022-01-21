Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on holiday on Lake Como

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly (PHOTO) continue to enjoy their vacation in Italy. The actress and rapper, who arrived in Milan for the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show, are enjoying a few days of relaxation on the Lake Como .

In the shot Megan wears a beige mini-cardigan in a crop top cut, which highlights the body of the statuesque actress. A fur fisherman hat and a matching coat complete the outfit. A photo had appeared a few days earlier to the Crotto dei Palatani , where the couple had lunch and then posed together with the owner, the mayor of Brienno Francesco Cavadini. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore the same clothes as the last photos, a sign that the shots were taken on the same day. The 35-year-old also shared some images of one through Stories boat trip on the lake , in the company of some friends.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the engagement

The 31-year-old rapper she asked for her partner’s hand at the Spa Botánico, at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico. The engagement ring is very curious: a contrarié with two drop-shaped gems, and two bands that hold together an emerald and a diamond. “The bands are actually thorns. Therefore, if you try to take it off, it hurtsThe singer revealed to Vogue. “Love is pain!”. To design the token of love, Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, teamed up with jeweler Stephen Webster. “He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself. It provided me with a lot of material in an almost lyrical form, “Webster told Vogue.” I used it to create the two rings that become one. I used gold-set magnets to draw the two rings together when worn as one. Perhaps the most romantic story I’ve had to work with, “he said. The value of the jewel could be between 43,000 and 65,000 euros. The wedding will be celebrated on November 1, 2022, between the Halloween party and the day of the dead.