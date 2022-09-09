Entertainment

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly or how to reinvent the style of Barbie and Ken

On the occasion of the premiere of the documentary Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pinkthe groundbreaking couple they form Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly was seen on the streets of New York, with two looks that gave serious competition to those who wear margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling in the film Barbie (without missing his Ken) that will be released soon by director Greta Gerwig.

Dressed like this, it is not surprising that they revolutionized all the paparazzi from New York. It is noted that Machine Gun Kelly has the full support of his fiancée, who did not hesitate to dye her hair pink for the premiere of the documentary. The actress chose for the occasion a pink creation by the young designer Nensi Dojaka. Known for her ultra-sexy cutout dresses, Dojaka made her debut with a bang on the New York runway at Fall-Winter 2020/2021 Fashion Week. As for MGK, she opted for an outfit to match her girl, consisting of a long-sleeved pink and blue crop top, white pants, and equally pristine sneakers. We hope that the couple continues this streak of well-matched style and soon delights us with new coordinated looks as juicy as this one.

This article was originally published on Vogue.fr. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez.

The coolest couples of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel

The coolest couples of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

