Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly plan to have a “goth” wedding

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They are one of the most important and famous couples in Hollywood, even more so when after a year and a half together they got engaged in an unexpected way.

To ask her to marry MGK delivered to Megan Fox a ring that he himself designed and whose composition called attention to have thorns with the justification that it would hurt the actress to take it off.

What will Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding be like?

Although the couple he has not given great details about his wedding, which has become the most anticipated of the year, recently Machine Gun Kelly talked about it in the program ‘Late Late Show’ with James Corden.

The rapper was questioned about the date of the linkto which he replied that there is no day or place yet, as he is trying to find the perfect location to carry out the theme you have in mind.

“The location is difficult”, he mentioned Machine Gun Kellyas he shared that he would love for the wedding to have “gothic” elements up to a “red river” that simulated blood, being faithful to his “emo” style.

Given that, it would not be surprising if Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a “gothic” wedding with a black wedding dress included, because since they began their romance they have been characterized by details and gestures that are not normal, for example, the blood necklace that the actress gave to her fiancé.

