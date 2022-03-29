Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly plan to have a GOTHIC WEDDING; with a “red river” and black dress

Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly they surprised everyone when in January 2022 they announced their engagement after a year and a half of dating. And everything seems to indicate that they are very serious about their future marriage, since recently a source close to the couple revealed that the plans of a gothic wedding to join these two dark souls They are officially up and running.

"Megan and MGK are not in a rush to get married, but they have started to get involved in the planning process," the source told E! News. "They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all the details by then, but they don't have a firm timetable."

Describing the details of what the ceremony will be like, the anonymous source added that they both want a “extravagant dark wedding”, since none is of the traditional type. Megan has even thought about wearing a colored dress and not white as she is used to. “Perhaps black,” added the interviewee.

Also, the source revealed that the children of both celebrities will be involved in a very special way at the reception. It should be noted that Megan shares three children with her previous partner, Brian AustinGreenwhile the musician, has a 12-year-old daughter with his ex Emma Cannon.

“Megan and MGK are going strong. They have a strong relationship. They both understand each other and actually have very similar interests. It works and she is very much in love with him,” said the same source about the love that the artists profess.

The couple had previously hinted at their future wedding plans. And it is that in a visit of Machine Gun Kelly to the program The Late Late Show in the month of February, the musician told james corden that the planning of the wedding has been a bit slow because they have not been able to find the perfect place that meets their artistic vision. “The location is difficult,” said Gun Kelly, before stating that he would love for the venue to feature a red river yegothic elements.

Meghan Fox’s ring of thorns

Megan, who divorced her former partner in November 2020, shared on her Instagram account in February of this year the moving moment when Gun Kelly proposed to her, kneeling to give her a ring that he himself helped design. Shortly after, the singer himself explained that the ring was a creation of Stephen Websterwho per her instructions, included their respective birthstones, an emerald for her and a diamond for him, to form a heart.

However, the fact that raised the most controversy was when he mentioned that the ring could be separated into two and that they included small thorns that hurt the finger of the actress if he tried to take it off.

“The concept is that the ring can be separated to make two different rings. When they are put together, they are held together by a magnet. They form a dark heart. And do you see this here? The bands are actually thorns. So if he tries to take it off , it hurts”, explained the singer in statements to fashion.

According to Colson (his real name), this grim idea is based on the concept that “love hurts”, in which both firmly believe, although many criticized this action of the singer. Finally, both artists revealed the special “toast” they had after Megan agreed to marry, as the lovers chose to seal their commitment drinking each other’s blood!or at least that was what the couple claimed.

