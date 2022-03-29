Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly plan to have a GOTHIC WEDDING; with a “red river” and black dress

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly they surprised everyone when in January 2022 they announced their engagement after a year and a half of dating. And everything seems to indicate that they are very serious about their future marriage, since recently a source close to the couple revealed that the plans of a gothic wedding to join these two dark souls They are officially up and running.

“Megan and MGK are not in a rush to get married, but they have started to get involved in the planning process,” the source told E! News. “They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all the details by then, but they don’t have a firm timetable.”

Describing the details of what the ceremony will be like, the anonymous source added that they both want a “extravagant dark wedding”, since none is of the traditional type. Megan has even thought about wearing a colored dress and not white as she is used to. “Perhaps black,” added the interviewee.

