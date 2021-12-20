Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly return to star together in “Taurus” movie

Hollywood’s hottest couple is now ready for a new big screen adventure, Deadline in fact it reports that Megan has joined the cast of Taurus, the new starring film from MGK.

Megan Fox will play the protagonist’s ex-girlfriend, a musician desperate for inspiration and in constant struggle between work and life.

The cast also features Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory (Euphoria), record artist Lil Tjay and musician Naomi Wild.

Here you are there synopsis of the film:

Taurus tells the story of a troubled up-and-coming musician (Baker) as he spends his days and nights endlessly searching for inspiration to record one last song. His sister-like assistant (Maddie Hasson) wants to save him, his co-workers (Scoot Mcnairy, Lil Meech and Lil TJay) want him in the studio, while his drug dealer (Ruby Rose) and ex (Megan Fox) push him. deeper into the void. The film explores the darkness of fame, addiction, the art process and the music industry.

Tim Sutton directs from his original screenplay.

The bleached blonde rapper turned pop-punker has indeed built a serious acting resume while the rest of us only considered him for his very flashy romance with Megan Fox.

He previously had small roles in films such as Beyond the Lights of 2014 and The Dirt of 2019, in which he played the drummer of Mötley Crüe Tommy Lee, then Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2021, Bruce Willis’ crime drama in which he met Fox.

It will be released in December The Last Son, a western film by director Tim Sutton, in which the musician has his own first leading role.

ph. getty images