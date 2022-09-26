Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Share Sexy Photos Amid Breakup Rumors

Photo credit: @meganfox – Instagram

One of the most attractive couples in the ‘celebrity’ world is the one formed by Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Since they met on the set of a movie in 2020, the couple has given us moments that have left us speechless, such as stopping a concert to have a passionate kiss or even sharing details of their sexual life. The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, have shared some very sexy photos at Beyoncé’s birthday party, debunking rumors of a possible breakup.

The singer organized a disco-themed party for her 41st birthday. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Adele and her partner Rich Paul were some of the guests but, without a doubt, the ones who attracted the most attention were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The model chose silver garments that shone: a check print micro top, shorts and heeled sandals to which she added white leg warmers on top. In Machine’s case, a pink t-shirt and bright purple pantsin addition to a two-tone fur coat, formed his ‘look’.

In the photos that both have shared on their Instagram accounts, we can see their ‘outfits’, as well as the sensual snapshots of Megan posing with her legs on the singer’s lap. We love this couple!

These images have been released amid rumors of a possible separation, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that “they have both been super busy at work and, personally speaking, having children of their own, naturally they are also working on that front. “. These statements along with the latest photos that the couple has shared end with confirm that they are still together And who knows if they will soon celebrate the long-awaited wedding and even form a family together.