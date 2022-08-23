Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sometimes drink her blood for ritual purposes only.

Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly They make up one of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood. Every time the two make an appearance, give a joint interview, or post a picture on social media, they receive unprecedented attention.

And it is that the controversial episodes that have starred in recent times have not ceased to be attractive to their followers, especially when they involve blood and “satanic acts“.

It is known from the ‘Transformers’ actress herself that they both enjoy drinking her blood and reaffirming their love with somewhat unusual ceremonies.

“People imagine us with drinks, like in ‘Game Of Thrones’, drinking each other’s blood“, Revealed the Hollywood star to Glamor magazine in April. And he added: “It’s just a few drops“.

The actress confirmed that both usually drink the other’s blood only for ritual purposes: “Yes, we take our blood on some occasions only for ritual purposesFox said. “When we do it, it’s for a reason. And it is something controlled, because we only spill a few drops and each one drinks them. (MGK is) much more messy, hectic and chaotic. He would be willing to open his chest with broken glass to tell me ‘take my soul’“.

The artists committed to a little less than a year and a half of relationship earlier this year, in a ritual that many described as “satanic”.

True to their styles, both shared the romantic moment on their Instagram accounts with a video in which the singer is seen kneeling in front of Megan while asking her the big question.

Although the moment of engagement was not very different from many others, what caught the most attention is that the artists did it under a “magic tree” – the same one in which they met -, at sunset, on some stairs, surrounded by candles and drinking each other’s blood.

