Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the engagement ring hides thorns: Love is pain

The emerald and diamond ring that Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox to ask her to marry him is unique. It is made up of two parts held together by a magnet, a symbol of their two souls, but not only: “The bands are thorns. If you try to take it off it hurts. Love is pain ”.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they are officially engaged and the marriage proposal has been organized in every detail to make it unforgettable. The rapper surprised the model and actress by kneeling to ask her to marry him. To make the ceremony unforgettable and promise eternal love they drank each other’s blood. The ring could not be missing, but the couple is certainly over the top and confirmed it on this occasion as well. It is a jewel apparently like all the others: it actually hides a ‘painful’ secret, with a symbolic meaning.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement ring

What proposal would it be without an engagement ring? Machine Gun Kelly spared no expense for his future bride and gave her a jewel whose value could be between 43 thousand and 65 thousand euros. It is, in fact, a white gold ring, with two pear-shaped stones: a green emerald and a white diamond apparently between 2 and 2.5 carats in size. The ring was designed by the future groom in collaboration with the jeweler Stephen Webster and made very specific requests, so that a unique ring with symbolic value was created.

Interviewed by Vogue, in fact, the couple revealed the secret details of the jewel, which follows a very precise idea. “Love is painand “said Baker. The rapper explained:”The ring can separate to form two rings. When it is together, it is held in place by a magnet. It hooks and forms a heart. And do you see it right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if you try to take it off, it hurts“.