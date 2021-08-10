Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the love born on the set

First hand in hand at the exit of a bar in Los Angeles, then a passionate kiss before leaving. Megan Fox (PHOTO) and Machine Gun Kelly appear for the first time in public confirming their love story born on the set . The 34-year-old actress has bonded with the American rapper and actor in recent months and had already appeared in the singer’s latest video “Bloody Valentine”. The rumors of a story between the two were now on the agenda but now the confirmation has come with unequivocal photos. Shortly after the release of the video “Bloody Valentine” where the two are the protagonists of some overwhelming scenes, Machine Gun Kelly released a behind the scenes that already showed a nice relationship between the two. The rapper also became famous for a dissing with Eminem, a back-and-forth with rhymes that led Slim Shady to release the song “Killshot”.

The words of her husband Brian Austin Green

About a month the ex-husband of Megan Fox (PHOTO), the actor Brian Austin Green, had revealed that he had been left. In a podcast she had explained that the actress had returned changed after participating in the filming of a film. The return to real life had not been easy and Brian Austin Green himself had proposed a break period to understand if things could return to work. In the same podcast the actor also talked about a possible relationship between the ex and Machine Gun Kelly stressing that he considers him a good guy. On Megan Fox, however, she claimed to have had an extraordinary relationship “I know I will always love her and that she will love me forever. As a family, we have built something really beautiful and special. We don’t want to lose it. We will try to remain friends and be united in front of the children. We will all take the holidays together and we will be united for them, our children”.

Loading... Advertisements

Brian Austin Green’s divorce and new flirtation

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they had already been spotted on May 15 in cars waiting to buy takeaway food. The two began dating during the filming of the film “Midnight In The Switchgrass” shot in early March before the lockdown due to the Coronavirus (UPDATES – THE SPECIAL – THE ITALIAN NUMBERS: GRAPHICS). Megan Fox had already filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences. The actress had then returned to her footsteps and from their love was born the third daughter Journey River Green after Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon. Three years later came the second request that put an end to their relationship. A few days ago Brian Austin Green was spotted in the company of Courtney Stodden, model, singer rose to the headlines for marrying actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16. The media attention around this marriage led her to appear in numerous reality shows. In 2018 the woman filed for divorce and in March 2020 she finalized the agreement.