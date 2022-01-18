Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly towards the altar

A dream vacation in Puerto Rico complete with a marriage proposal: here the singer Machine Gun Kelly asked for the hand of the beautiful 34-year-old Megan Fox. Two years after the first meeting, Machine and Megan are therefore ready to swear eternal love. For the Hollywood diva this is the second marriage after the one with Brian Austin Green, with whom she had the three children Bodhi, Noah and Journey. As documented by a video shared on Instagram, Kelly knelt at her feet showing her a precious engagement ring. Megan, gorgeous and sensual in a total black suit, was speechless and replied “yes”. The two then promised each other eternal love by drinking their mutual blood. After the engagement, the couple arrived in Milan for Fashion Week: the singer closed the last Dolce & Gabbana show with a medley of his songs. Subsequently the actress and the rapper took a trip to Lake Como, where they had lunch at the Crotto dei Platani.

Also happy for Megan Fox the ex-husband Brian Austin Green

But what was the reaction of her ex-husband’s announcement of their marriage? Megan Fox met Brian Austin Green on the set of the sitcom that launched her career, Hope and Faith. At the time she was just 18, he was 30. They have since become inseparable and in 2010 were married in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort on the island of Maui. Their marriage went on in ups and downs until 2019. After some misunderstandings related to managing the children immediately after the divorce, the two ex-spouses found a way to get along and today Brian loves another woman too.