Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly try to rekindle their romance with date in London

Megan Fox And machine gun Kelly They are one of the most controversial couples in the entertainment industry. In February this year, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress took to social media in a cryptic gesture and deleted all pictures with her fiancé. A few weeks back, a source close to the celebrities revealed that they were trying to sort out the problems. Photos recently surfaced of the musician and the model walking the streets of London in what appears to be a date.

In the past, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kell regularly posted photos together. instagram image.

Tuesday 30 May night, Megan Fox And machine gun Kelly, they were seen attending an event together. Apparently, the model debuted with her stunning new red hair, a white top, and black pants with rhinestone detailing at the hips. Plus, she added a dark mini bag and platform heels, with the letters Diva all over.

For his part, the 33-year-old musician wore an oversized taupe vest with matching dress pants and paired a long chain necklace with several silver accessories to match her ensemble. At the same time, he wore black and white sneakers. A look showing off his ‘rockstar’ style and the tattoos he has on his arms and chest.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going through a relationship crisis, but they have decided to work on improving their relationship. Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty.

Clearly, the pair are in the middle of a process reconciliation, Last week, People magazine spoke to people close to the stars who revealed they are working to improve various aspects of the relationship. The source claimed: “They are back together. They have explored therapy. However, things are still not back to normal.” On the other hand, the US media confirmed that earlier they were planning a wedding, but everything has been put on hold for the time being.

The problems started in February, when fox He made a strange move, hinting at breaking up his social network. Apparently, the actress deleted all photos with her fiancé from her Instagram account and then posted an unusual cryptic caption. After much speculation, Megan He went back online and clarified a few issues: “There is no third party interference of any kind in this relationship. This includes, but is not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus monsters.” “

The celebrities got engaged in January 2022. According to the actress, on the same day they confirmed their love and drank each other’s blood. instagram image.

in april machine gun Kelly And Megan Fox They were caught by the paparazzi in Hawaii. Then, in early May, the artist appeared at Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit launch event as the model starring on the month’s cover. Even though they didn’t pose together on the red carpet, it looks like it was a smart move as part of a plan to support fox And rekindle the flame of love.