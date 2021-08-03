News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly walked their first red carpet as a couple

The time has come for debut as a couple on a red carpet for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly!

The actress and singer brought their love to the American Music Awards 2020, arriving together on the red carpet of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

She in a green dress with geometric cuts by Azzi and Osta, while he in a white Balmain suit with a deep neckline to show tattoos.

It didn’t end there, because during the evening it was just Megan Fox to launch machine gun kelly’s performance on “Bloody Valentine” – in whose video they starred together – and “My ex’s best friend”.

Once in a lifetime, magic can happen – said the star of TransformersAs for the next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since he debuted in 2012.”.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they had been first seen together last June, after her ex-husband, Brian Austin GreenHad announced the separation.

Since then they are inseparable: MGK has recently known the children of the actress and both have repeatedly explained how between them it was a lightning strike.



