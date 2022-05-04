Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly warned real-life vampires not to drink blood

ads

It’s official, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have confirmed their occasional blood-sucking habits.

While the love couple haven’t specifically come out as vampires, in an interview with Glamour, Megan revealed that they’ve given each other “a few drops” of each other’s blood.

Machine Gun Kelly confirmed that he and Megan celebrated their recent engagement with the unusual ritual of exchanging blood samples as a snack.

Since the reveal, real-life vampires have come forward to warn the pair of the dangers of consuming blood. The co-founder of the New Orleans Vampire Association has come forward to give the couple some advice.

He has encouraged the couple, and anyone else intrigued by the bloodsucking ritual, to get tested for diseases at least every three months.

According to the co-founder, vampires do a lot of research on blood donors before consuming them.

Blood consumers should not only watch out for diseases, but also make sure they are safe when drawing blood. Father Sebastiaan, who is the founder of the Endless Night Vampire Ball, urges anyone drawing blood to have the help of a medical professional.

The couple caught the attention of real-life vampires (Image: Getty Images for Daily Front)

Machine Gun Kelly has promised Megan that he would be more than happy to stick glass shards into her chest for Megan.

The couple confirmed their engagement in January of this year (2022), where Kelly proposed under a banyan tree, which two years earlier had asked for something “magical” to happen.

Rapper Kelly has admitted that the ring has been designed to hurt if Megan takes it off. The ring is made up of two separate teardrop rings, one in diamonds and the other in emerald, which are joined together to form a heart with magnets.

Megan recently revealed that she thinks she manifested her dream boy, Kelly. She told Glamour: “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since he was four years old. I’m four years older than him, so I think I did it.”

Megan thinks she manifested into the guy of her dreams (Image: Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

The couple was recently seen in Paraguay in March when Megan followed her love Kelly to her concert, which was eventually cancelled.

The deadly storm that rocked the nation didn’t stop Kelly, as she grabbed a microphone and some speakers and held an impromptu concert outside her hotel.

His original concert venue was completely flooded, forcing him to take drastic measures. The dangerous storm reportedly killed five people and more than 80 people were injured as a result of the extreme weather, which destroyed buildings.

