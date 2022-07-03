Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wedding

The couple made up of Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly surprised the entertainment world with their engagement in Puerto Rico, where they met about two years ago. The proposal took place in Dorado, a municipality on the north coast of the Caribbean island as it was possible to see in the videos that they published on their social networks, capturing the moment of the romantic commitment.

“In July 2020 we were sitting under this tree asking for some magic. Little did we know of the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that this relationship would require, but intoxicated with love. Now, a year and a half later, after we’ve been through hell and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he’s asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes”, added the 35-year-old actress.

Now, the time for the two to become husband and wife is closer than ever, and plans for their iconic wedding are underway. It was Machine Gun Kelly who spoke about her wedding for the portal ‘E! News’ on the red carpet at the BBMAs.

“I don’t want to say too much. It’s going to be weird. It’s going to be completely out of the box,” the musician commented. In addition, it has been a close source who has assured the same portal that the couple “is not in a great hurry to get married, but has begun to participate in the planning process, although they do not have a firm timeline,” he commented.

The truth is that in his plans he would be getting married next year, so his idea is to finalize the details in the course of this. Above all, because as Megan told Entertainment Tonigh: “He’s on tour this year, when it has to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do it.”

In February of this year, Machine revealed to James Corden on ‘The Late Show’ the hardest thing about planning his wedding and it turned out to be the venue, since the couple wants a red river and gothic elements, Well, let’s remember that they have always stood out for being a fairly extroverted couple.

“They want a dark, extravagant wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of person. Megan has even thought about wearing a colored or even black dress,” said a source close to the couple.

As for guests, it has been a mystery; the only thing the singer has spoken is about Pete Davidson, the comedian and current partner of Kim Kardashian.

