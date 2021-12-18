Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly with a couple’s manicure

The new trend for lovers? A couple manicure which promises not to go unnoticed, just like the one sported on the red carpet by Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly! For both, a shocking pink nail polish and nail chain to “chain” theirs nails…

To unite the couple also in the manicure it’s a chain that binds the little finger of the model to that of her partner. A detail that does not go unnoticed and that has divided the Internet, among those who consider it a love choice translated into a new beauty fashion nail art and who, on the other hand, label the move as a trashy gimmick to make people talk about themselves. The result is that… anyway we talk about it, and it’s still a trend!

How to get such a manicure? The nail artist who studied the new trend on Megan Fox and her better half explains it to us, Britney Boyce. “To get this look first you need to apply the pink tone base polish, then wrap the nail with a piece of fishnet stocking“, With a brush soaked in the second color of your choice, tap on the net (to have a “snake skin” effect) and once given a 3D touch to nail art, remove the mesh when the nail polish has not yet dried. With a nail clipper, pierce the nail of the little finger and add a ring to which to apply the chain which will then be connected to the nail of the partner … Two hearts and a manicure, easy right?