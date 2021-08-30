Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would have fallen in love while starring in a movie together

Galeotto was a film: there are new details on the love between Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly which explain how the story would begin.

The path of the 34-year-old and that of the 30-year-old would have crossed acting together for a new film, started shooting before the health emergency. When production stopped, they would have decided to keep getting to know each other away from the set.

“They are spending a lot of time together since their movie was blocked – said a source of AND! News – This moment of pause is doing him good … they are intrigued by each other and have a lot of fun“.

“It’s an exciting new thing for Megan. She has been with Brian for many years and that’s a very different thing. She is taken“he added, referring to the fact that the actress was married for ten years to Brian Austin Green.

With the protagonist of Beverly Hills 90210, Megan Fox had three children: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

The insider added that when he’s not with the kids, he spends his time with Machine Gun Kelly: “He stays at MGK’s house in Hollywood in the afternoons and evenings, several days a week. She usually stays with him when Brian has the kids“. The rapper also has a daughter, Casie, 12, who lives with her mother Emma Cannon.

Had been Brian Austin Green, last May, to announce that he is the star of Transformers they were separating.

He also had quoted Machine Gun Kelly using his real name, Colson, and asking fans not to blame him because “did nothing wrong. We are not breaking up for a betrayal. Are good friends“.

A month later, Megan Fox and MGK were paparazzi hand in hand and while kissing, leaving little doubt that they are more than friends.

“I’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck” life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 – Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

In the same days, the 30-year-old seemed to confirm the story on Twitter, referring to his video “Bloody Valentine“in which the actress appears:”I call you my girl. When life imitates art” he wrote.

Press play on the video below to review the video of “Bloody Valentine“Machine Gun Kelly with Megan Fox:

ph: getty images