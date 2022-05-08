Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s ritual of drinking blood caught the attention of real vampires | Pop culture

In an interview with Glamor UK, Megan Fox confessed that she and Machine Gun Kelly, her partner, drink each other’s blood . Apparently, this ritual is not up to the standards of real vampires, who spoke out on the matter (no joke).

In statements to TMZ Belfazaar Ashantison, co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association, and Father Sebastiaan, founder of the Endless Night Vampire Ball, raised concerns about the safety of these rituals.

According to Ashantison, it is important to “take precautions” before sharing blood, precautions such as blood tests to detect diseases. Machine Gun Kelly says that he is willing to cut his chest with shards of broken glass to draw blood from Megan, but Sebastiaan says that drawing blood should only be done under the supervision of medical professionals.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for almost 2 years, which alleviates one concern, because Ashantison says that most vampires do extensive research on their blood donors before using even the smallest drop. He says it took him 6 months to get to know his blood donor and feel comfortable drinking her blood, and they still get tested every 3 months just to be sure.

Are there real vampires?

Although modern science has allayed fears of vampires of the past, there are people today who call themselves vampires. They are normal-looking people who drink small amounts of blood in an effort to stay healthy, according to reports History .

Communities of self-identified vampires can be found on the Internet (as in the case of The New Orleans Vampire Association) and in cities around the world. Most modern vampires keep to themselves and usually perform their “feeding” rituals, which include drinking the blood of willing donors, in private.

Some vampires do not ingest human blood, but say that they feed on the energy of others. Many claim that if they don’t eat regularly, they become agitated or depressed.