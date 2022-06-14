Megan Fox and Machine Gun were seen at the Bogotá airport

One of the most popular couples in the world of entertainment, actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly were seen at the ElDorado International Airport in Bogotá. Many followers of the famous were wondering why the visit of the actress and the singer.

The celebrities, who are also engaged, visited Bogotá for the recent concert that Machine Gun Kelly led, last Sunday, March 29, at the Estéreo Picnic Festival. The video of the couple went viral on social media after a Tik Tok user recorded the couple in line at the airport.

Although the celebrities were not seen close to the followers, but, on the contrary, they managed a low profile, the images of the couple surprised Colombians. It should be noted that for now, the actress has accompanied her fiancé in her to the different events that she has attended, Well, it was also seen in Argentina, after the Machine Gun Kelly concert at Loollapalooza.

The couple got engaged:

Although they kept their courtship secret for almost two years, this time the couple did not hesitate to hide a crucial moment in their lives. With videos posted on their social networks, both Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared details about how it was when they fell in love, in addition, they showed the specific place where their romance was born.

“’Yes, in this life and in all life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love. 11-1-2022 ″, wrote Machine Gun Kelly in the video in which he shows the ring that he gave to Megan. The publication accumulates more than nine million reproductions.

The video shows the piece of jewelry given by the musician to the actress. It is a ring made up of two precious stones with a special meaning for both: the emerald and the diamond.

Several people, including followers, artists and influencers have reacted to the publication. One of the featured comments is from singer Avril Lavigne, who wrote: “You two are truly ‘the perfect couple’. congratulations on your engagement”.

On her Instagram profile, Megan Fox also dedicated a post to her commitment to the artist. Nothing more and nothing less than the video with the exact moment that Machine Gun Kelly got down on his knees to ask for her hand in marriage. In addition, she revealed some details about her relationship.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time.. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And karma ”, expressed the actress to her more than 18 million followers on the social network.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after walking through hell together, and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just like every life before this one, and just like every life that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” he added in his post, which already has more than 17 million views.