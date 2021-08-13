News

Megan Fox and MGK in love on social media

megan fox 1 Megan Fox and MGK in love on social media

Photo: @Instagram/ Megan Fox

During the weekend Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they drove the fans crazy with an exchange of jokes on social media that show us how close-knit and happy they are together.

Everything was born thanks to some photos shared by the actress on Instagram who wanted to show fans her chosen look for the iHeart Radio Awards 2021, staged Friday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, the actress, who turned 35 last May 16, chose a pink suit consisting of a band top with very thin straps and high-waisted trousers that showcased her physical shape at the top.

Daddy Issues Barbie” he wrote in the caption of his post, a phrase that in Italian we could translate in a less incisive way with a “The Barbie who creates problems for her papino“.

The singer wasted no time and replied: “The papino loves you“.

The photos and the exchange of beaten have inflamed the web that has rewarded the two lovebirds with over 2 million likes.

Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox
vip couples
iheart radio awards 2021
